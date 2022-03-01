Germany to give $720 million to Holocaust survivors globally

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis says that Germany has agreed to extend funding by another $720 million that will be distributed to more than 300 social welfare organizations globally to provide help for Holocaust survivors. The Claims Conference said in a statement Wednesday the new funds constitute the largest amount ever allocated for the organization for welfare services in a single year. They estimate that approximately 120,000 impoverished survivors will profit from services paid for by these funds. The new allocations are distributed to social welfare organizations in regions where significant numbers of survivors live.