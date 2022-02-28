Toyota’s Japan production halted over supplier ‘malfunction’

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota says it is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14 plants in Japan because of a “system malfunction” at a domestic supplier. Japan’s top automaker apologized for any inconvenience caused to customers and said it was trying to fix the supply glitch as quickly as possible. Public broadcaster NHK TV and other Japanese media reported that a major Toyota supplier was hit by a suspected cyberattack. Toyota did not confirm the report. Toyota and other automakers already are grappling with shortages of computer chips and other parts due to disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic. Some customers have been waiting months for their orders to be delivered.