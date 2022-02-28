Russia-Ukraine War: What to know as Ukraine resists advance

By The Associated Press

Ukrainian troops have slowed Russia’s advance on key cities, at least for now, while a Ukrainian delegation arrived at the border with Belarus for talks with Russian officials, though prospects looked uncertain at best. European Union defense ministers are to meet Monday to discuss how to get weaponry they have pledged into Ukraine. And Western sanctions triggered by the invasion have sent the ruble plummeting, leading Russians to line up at banks and ATMs. The Russian military assault on Ukraine went into its fifth day after Russian President Vladimir Putin put his nuclear forces on increased alert, ratcheting up tensions yet further.