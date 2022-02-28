Hong Kong considers lockdown as daily infections top 34,000

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong reported a record-high 34,466 infections on Monday as deaths continued to climb. Health authorities say that a lockdown has not been ruled out even though the city’s leader previously said that a citywide lockdown was unrealistic. Hong Kong is currently grappling with the fifth wave of the coronavirus, driven primarily by the omicron variant. Health authorities said there could be measures put in place by the government that may involve “asking people to stay at home.” Several supermarkets’ shelves were wiped bare as residents stockpiled on daily necessities after rumors of lockdown circulated on social media. The government responded with a statement that it had “not conducted any discussion on the matter.”