Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS

Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Invading Russian forces have set their sights on Kyiv, positioning themselves in what appears to be encircling movement around the Ukrainian capital. Russia unleashed airstrikes on cities and military bases as its forces progressed on Kyiv in what is seen as an attempt to topple the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The assault, anticipated for weeks by the U.S. and Western allies, amounts to the largest ground war in Europe since World War II. It could also portend the reappearance of a new ‘Iron Curtain’ between the West and Russia. Zelenskyy appealed for tougher sanctions on Russia and for defense assistance as Western leaders scheduled an emergency meeting.