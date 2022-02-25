More protesters expected at thinning New Zealand blockade

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The number of cars and trucks blocking the streets outside New Zealand’s Parliament was thinning Friday, but more protesters were expected to arrive for the weekend, including some by boat. For more than two weeks, protesters against coronavirus vaccine mandates have been camping outside Parliament, their numbers dropping during the week and then swelling to the thousands over the weekends. New Zealand on Friday reported a record 12,000 new cases of COVID-19, almost double the previous record set a day earlier and up from less than 2,000 a week ago.