NATO in emergency session as Russia attacks Ukraine

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO envoys are meeting in emergency session after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a large-scale attack on Ukraine. The 30-nation military organization was making preparations Thursday to bolster its defenses in allies neighboring both countries. Preparations are also underway for a summit of NATO leaders. Some member countries are supplying arms, ammunition and other equipment to Ukraine but NATO as an organization is not and it will not launch any military action in support of Ukraine. Countries closest to the conflict – Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland – have triggered rare consultations under Article 4 of NATO’s founding treaty. These can can be launched when “the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the (NATO) parties is threatened.”