Report: Atlantic City casino smoking ban may cost 2,500 jobs

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A new report predicts that banning smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos could cost 2,500 jobs and nearly 11% of casino revenue. The Casino Association of New Jersey released a report Wednesday from an independent gambling research firm supporting the casinos’ longstanding contention that eliminating smoking would hurt their business, deprive New Jersey of tax revenue and put thousands of people out of work. Some casino workers want smoking banned for health reasons. But Hard Rock president Joe Lupo says it would be a mistake to do so now when casino employment and visitation are at 20-year lows amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.