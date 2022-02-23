Judge blocks BNSF’s 2 biggest unions from going on strike

By JOSH FUNK

AP Business Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge has extended an order preventing the two largest unions at BNSF from going on strike over a new attendance policy the railroad imposed this month. The judge ruled that a strike by the unions that represent 17,000 BNSF workers would violate federal law. He determined the issue is a minor dispute under their contracts, so it must be settled through negotiations or arbitration. Union leaders said they were “infuriated” by the ruling and will consider appealing. The unions argued that the new rules discourage workers from taking sick time during the pandemic and penalize employees for missing work for any reason.