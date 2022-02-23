$6.25B sale of Venetian properties on Vegas Strip complete

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The more than $6 billion sale of Venetian properties on the Las Vegas Strip has been completed. The new and old owners of the Venetian and Palazzo casino resorts and the former Sands Expo and Convention Center said Wednesday that gamblers, conventioneers and hotel guests should see few changes. New York-based VICI Properties bought assets associated with the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Venetian Expo for $4 billion. Apollo Global Management acquired Venetian operations for $2.25 billion. Las Vegas Sands Corp., the company led by Sheldon Adelson until his death last year, will effectively cease U.S. operations to focus on properties in Asia.