Ukraine’s economy is another victim of Russia’s ‘hybrid war’

By LORI HINNANT

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The threat of war has shredded Ukraine’s economy, and many Ukrainians are asking why they are the ones suffering instead of Russia. The pressure from Russian troops has closed international offices, canceled flights and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in investment to dry up within weeks. Ukrainian officials say the economic destabilization is a pillar of the “hybrid war” Russia is waging. The economic woes include restaurants that dare not keep more than a few days of food on hand, stalled plans for a hydrogen production plant and uncertain conditions for shipping in the Black Sea, where container ships must carefully edge their way around Russian military vessels.