By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

Home Depot saw its sales remain strong in its fourth quarter as it continues to benefit from a sizzling housing market. Sales for the three months ended Jan. 30 rose to $35.72 billion from $32.26 billion. This beat the $34.88 billion that analysts polled by FactSet forecast. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, climbed 8.1%. In the U.S., the metric increased. 7.6%.