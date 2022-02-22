Greece halts search for 10 missing in ferry fire to tow ship

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say efforts to locate 10 people missing for five days after an Italy-bound ferry caught fire at sea have been suspended while the burnt-out hulk is towed to a mainland port. The Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia had at least 292 passengers and crew on board when it caught fire Friday after leaving the Greek port of Igoumenitsa for Brindisi in Italy. A total of 278 people were safely evacuated at sea. The 183-meter (600 foot) vessel was being towed Tuesday to the harbor of Astakos on the western mainland. The process was expected to take about 30 hours and the ship should be in port around midday Wednesday so searchers can resume their work.