Iran’s president meets Qatar emir in Doha ahead of gas forum

By AMIR VAHDAT and AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s president has arrived in Qatar and was welcomed in an official ceremony by the country’s ruling emir. The president is expected to speak at a global gas summit on Tuesday. His visit to the Arab Gulf state of Qatar, which is an ally of the United States, comes as pressure mounts to revive Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers. Iran and Qatar share a vast underwater gas field in the Persian Gulf. Qatar is among the world’s largest suppliers of liquefied natural gas. Despite its small size, it also plays a strategic role as a mediator and facilitator of talks.