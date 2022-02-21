EU slaps sanctions on 22 officials over Myanmar abuses

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is imposing sanctions on several top officials in Myanmar including government ministers, election officials and top military brass over ongoing human rights abuses. The EU on Monday imposed asset freezes and travel bans on 22 people and slapped restrictive measures on four “entities,” including state owned and private companies. EU headquarters says it’s “deeply concerned by the continuing escalation of violence in Myanmar and the evolution towards a protracted conflict with regional implications.” Widespread nonviolent protests in Myanmar followed a Feb. 1, 2021, military takeover that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. An armed resistance grew after peaceful protests were put down. The country now faces an insurgency.