State officials: Bird flu found at 4th Indiana turkey farm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say a strain of avian flu has been found at a fourth commercial turkey farm in southern Indiana. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health said Saturday that laboratory testing of a second commercial flock of turkeys in Greene County has come back as presumptively positive for the virus. The samples are being verified at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa. Another possible case was found about 5 miles away in Greene County earlier in the week. Two previous cases were found in adjacent Dubois County.