White House accuses Russia of cyberattacks targeting Ukraine

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has accused Russia of being responsible for recent cyberattacks targeting Ukraine’s defense ministry and major banks. The announcement was made Friday by Anne Neuberger, the White House’s chief cyber official, and it was the most pointed attribution of responsibility for cyber intrusions that have unfolded as tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine. She said the attacks this week were of “limited impact” since Ukrainian officials were able to quickly get their networks back online, but it is possible that they were laying the groundwork for more destructive intrusions.