Senate confirms health care watchdog assailed by Trump

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed a federal watchdog assailed by former President Donald Trump to the top job battling fraud, waste and abuse at the $1.6 trillion Department of Health and Human Services. No Republicans objected to confirming Christi A. Grimm, a longtime civil servant, as HHS inspector general. Her office includes some 1,600 auditors, law enforcement agents, and management experts, and is known for its annual health care fraud takedowns. Only two years ago, Trump lashed out at Grimm from the White House briefing room after her office released a survey that highlighted the struggles and fears of hospital executives in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.