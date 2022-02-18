G20 finance leaders urge care in unwinding pandemic support

By EDNA TARIGAN

Associated Press

JAKARTA (AP) — Finance leaders of the world’s biggest economies have called for a cautious and well coordinated approach to navigating recoveries from the pandemic. Finance ministers and top central bankers of the Group of 20 industrial nations ended a meeting hosted by Indonesia with a call to calm geopolitical tensions such as the crisis in Ukraine. The head of Indonesia’s central bank said leaders agreed on a need to minimize the impact of moves by the U.S. and other countries to combat inflation by raising interest rates and unwinding other measures to buffer economies from repeated waves of coronavirus outbreaks.