Amazon workers in NYC set to vote on whether to unionize

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The battle to unionize Amazon workers is intensifying after labor officials officially set a date for an election in a New York City facility next month. The election, which will be held in-person, is slated for between March 25-30, confirmed the National Labor Relations Board Thursday. The ballot count will be conducted on March 31. An independent, fledgling group called the Amazon Labor Union is spearheading the push. Meanwhile, Amazon workers in a Bessemer, Alabama facility are voting by mail for the second time on whether to unionize. If either push is successful, it would mark the first unionized Amazon facility in the U.S.