Japan to ease border controls amid criticism as exclusionist

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is to announce easing of strict border controls by increasing the daily quota for foreign arrivals and shortening the quarantine requirement beginning in March. The move follows criticisms that the country’s policy is unscientific and exclusionist. Senior officials of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s governing party recently said they are considering raising the daily entry cap starting March 1 as a way of relaxing border measures for foreign scholars, students and business people. The measure will not include tourists for now. Most of Japan is currently under virus-related restrictions, but experts say the infections are not easing as quickly because of the delay in booster shots. Nationwide, Japan reported 91,006 new cases on Wednesday.