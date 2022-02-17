Digital ad tax argued in Maryland federal court case

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Attorneys in a federal court challenge to Maryland’s first-in-the-nation digital ad tax gave oral arguments about whether the law is a legitimate tax or an unconstitutional penalty targeting Big Tech. Lawyers for the state of Maryland and an attorney representing Big Tech gave arguments in a virtual hearing Thursday before U.S. District Judge Lydia Griggsby. Lawyers representing the state say the law is a legitimate revenue-raising measure that was enacted to raise money for education. But an attorney representing the plaintiffs says it clearly had a punitive intent and is narrowly tailored to affect companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon.