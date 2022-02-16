Rescue ongoing after cargo ship catches fire in mid-Atlantic

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s navy says 22 crew members are being evacuated from a large cargo ship that caught fire near the mid-Atlantic Azores Islands. The Portuguese Navy said the Felicity Ace sounded the alarm after a fire broke out in the hold on Wednesday. Online vessel trackers show the 200-meter-long (650-feet-long) ship was sailing from Emden in Germany to the port of Davisville in the U.S. state of Rhode Island. Portugal’s navy says the ship was , The ship was carrying vehicles. It says one of its patrol boats and four merchant vessels were helping with the rescue. Portuguese air force aircraft were also mobilized.