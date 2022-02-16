Mexico’s avocados face fallout from violence, deforestation

By MARK STEVENSON

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s avocado producers have used clever Super Bowl ads, an irresistible fruit and apparently insatiable appetite from U.S. consumers to separate their product from the conflictive landscape that produces it. At least that was the case until a threat to a U.S. agricultural inspector essentially shut down Mexico’s exports last week. But as Mexican growers continue to suffer extortion from organized crime, and continue to chop down native pine forests to plant avocado orchards, another threat looms: campaigns for greener competition and perhaps even a boycott. Most advocates for more sustainable avocados stop short of calling for a boycott, but their patience is being tested.