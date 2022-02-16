BioNTech plans modular vaccine factories in Africa

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — German vaccine maker BioNTech unveiled plans Wednesday to establish manufacturing facilities in Africa that would boost the availability of much-needed medicines on the continent. BioNTech developed the first widely approved shot against COVID-19 together with Pfizer. The modular design of the facility consists of shipping containers fitted with the equipment necessary to make the company’s mRNA-based vaccine from start to finish, save for the final step of filling doses into bottles. The first facility will be shipped to Senegal or Rwanda in the second half of this year. BioNTech aims to start production of up to 50 million doses of vaccine a year there within 12 months, pending approval from local regulators.