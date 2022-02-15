Elon Musk gives about $5.7 billion in Tesla stock to charity

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk says in a regulatory filing that he donated about 5 million shares of company stock worth roughly $5.7 billion to an unidentified charity in November. The shares were donated from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29. In late October, Musk, the world’s richest man, tweeted that he would sell $6 billion in Tesla stock and give the money to the United Nations World Food Program if the organization would describe how the money would solve world hunger. But the filing did not name any recipients for the donation. A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from Tesla.