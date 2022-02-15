Dutch govt phases out virus restrictions as cases drop

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says it will scrap virtually all its remaining coronavirus restrictions by the end of the month as infection rates begin to decline and pressure on health care services eases. Health Minister Ernst Kuipers said Tuesday that the European Union country “is opening up again.” The Dutch are following neighboring Belgium and other European nations in easing restrictions as the continent increasingly looks for ways of co-existing with the virus. Earlier Tuesday, the Dutch national public health institute said that new COVID-19 cases declined by 22% over the past seven days and ICU admissions fell 28%.