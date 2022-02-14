UN to finalize science report on how warming hits home hard

By SETH BORENSTEIN and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A special United Nations panel is putting the finishing touches on a major science report that’s supposed to tell people the “so what?” about climate change. The report will highlight how global warming disrupts people’s lives, their natural environment and Earth itself. One activist group predicts it will be a nightmare painted in the dry language of science. But first the report has to go through intense review in a two week virtual session of governments and scientists starting Monday. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change produces three of these mega climate science reports every five to seven years.