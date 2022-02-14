NYC fires more than 1,000 workers over vaccine mandate

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City fired more than a thousand workers who failed to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The mayor’s office said Monday that 1,430 workers lost their jobs, representing less than 1% of the 370,000-person city workforce. The city in late January sent notices to up to 4,000 workers that they had to show proof of having received at least two doses of the vaccine or lose their jobs. Three-quarters of those workers had already been on leave without pay for months because they they had already failed with an earlier deadline to get the shot in order to stay on the job.