Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 6:14 AM

Canadian authorities look to the courts to break blockade

KION

By ROB GILLIES
Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Authorities in Canada are headed for court in an attempt to break the bridge blockade by truckers protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. The standoff has caused parts shortages that have rippled through the auto industry on both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border. The mayor of Windsor, Ontario, plans to seek an injunction at an afternoon hearing against members of the self-proclaimed Freedom Convoy who have used scores of pickup trucks and big rigs to bottle up the Ambassador Bridge connecting the city to Detroit.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content