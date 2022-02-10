Xecutor video game piracy group member gets 3-year sentence

SEATTLE (AP) — A man who U.S. authorities said was involved in a sophisticated international video game piracy group called Team Xecutor has been sentenced to more than three years in prison. Gary Bowser was given the 40-month sentence on Thursday. He is a Canadian who lived in the Dominican Republic and was deported to face charges in Seattle. He pleaded guilty last year to felonies related to conspiracy and trafficking in “circumvention devices.” Authorities say Bowser served as link between hackers and the group’s customers. The group developed and sold devices that hacked videogame consoles from Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft so they could be used to play pirated copies of videogames.