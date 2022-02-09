Snoop Dogg takes over Death Row Records brand as owner

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Snoop Dogg has taken over a popular record label that launched his stellar career. Investment firm Blackstone announced Wednesday that the rapper-mogul acquired the Death Row Records brand from MNRK Music Group. The group is controlled by a private equity fund managed by Blackstone. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Snoop Dogg said he’s excited about acquiring the label’s brand. Snoop Dogg found his springboard to success during the 1990s while on Death Row Records. The label was founded in 1992 by Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, the D.O.C. and Dick Griffey in the immediate aftermath of the breakup of N.W.A.