Police arrest 13 in Belgium after anti-terror raids

BRUSSELS (AP) — Police in Belgium have detained 13 people following raids in and around the port city of Antwerp as part of an investigation into alleged terror activities. The federal prosecutor’s office said the suspects detained Tuesday are all part of the same group. About 100 police officers were involved in the operation. Belgium has been hit by several terror attacks in the past decade, including suicide bombings in 2016 that killed 32 people and injured hundreds more in the Brussels subway and airport.