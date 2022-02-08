Skip to Content
Iran nuclear talks resume amid pressure for results

VIENNA (AP) — Diplomats from Iran and world powers have reconvened in Vienna to seek a deal reviving Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal, with pressure mounting for results soon. Negotiators from Iran and the remaining parties to the deal — Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China — got back to work on Tuesday after a break of a little over a week to return to their capitals for consultations. The United States has participated indirectly in the talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin the deal. The accord granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. 

