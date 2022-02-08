Skip to Content
Germany argues over vaccine mandate for health workers

By GEIR MOULSON
Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister has decried calls from the main opposition party to suspend the implementation of a vaccination mandate for health workers, saying that they send a dangerous signal. Parliament in December approved the legislation that will require staff at hospitals and nursing homes to get immunized against the coronavirus. The main center-right opposition Union bloc was among those supporting it. Those workers will need to show they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 by mid-March under the new law. But some local officials have complained in recent weeks that they lack the resources to implement it and the rules are unclear. 

