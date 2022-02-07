US indictment: Chinese firm stole Motorola trade secrets

By MICHAEL TARM

AP Legal Affairs Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal indictment accuses a Chinese telecommunications company of stealing mobile radio technology from Illinois-based Motorola Solutions Inc. The indictment unsealed in Chicago Monday highlights longstanding fears about China pilfering of vital U.S. business secrets to bolster its own economy. It charges Hytera Communications with conspiracy to commit theft of trade secrets, saying it recruited several Motorola employees as part of the scheme. They allegedly accessed Motorola’s internal database, then later described their plans to use the stolen material at Hytera. If ever convicted, Hytera would face a large criminal fine.