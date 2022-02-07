Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost reunite for Super Bowl ad

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost once made comedy skits on “Saturday Night Live,” but now the married couple will reunite onscreen to dodge a mind-reading Alexa device in a new Super Bowl commercial. Johansson and Jost put their normal game-day routine at home into action with the help of the Amazon device. In the ad, the couple is initially in awe of Alexa’s functionalities, but then imagines a world where Alexa reads their thoughts on a daily basis. The commercial attempts to take a comical approach on the situation, which Jost believes every couple would “relate to on some level.” The 60-second ad launches Monday.