Kimberly Palmer: The most romantic money moves you can make

By KIMBERLY PALMER of NerdWallet

While money can be a source of stress in relationships, it can also spark romance if you use money dates to focus on your goals as a couple. First, consider your own goals and ask your partner about their values. Next, identify common goals, such as teaming up to vanquish debt or planning a vacation. Then schedule regular money chats to check in on your spending, progress and course corrections you want to make together. Finally, build in flexibility, such as having separate pots of money to spend as you wish, to help reduce tension.