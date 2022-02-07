German broadcaster DW urged to act against antisemitism

BERLIN (AP) — An independent panel says Germany’s state-funded broadcaster Deutsche Welle was right to suspend five employees and recommended further action against eight others following a probe into allegations of antisemitism. The three-member panel also urged Deutsche Welle to end the cooperation agreements it has with Middle East broadcasters and more closely scrutinize others. But it concluded that there was “no structural antisemitism” within the Arabic department at Deutsche Welle, despite individual instances that gave cause for concern. Social media comments allegedly made by members of DW’s Arabic service included some that appeared to downplay the Holocaust or perpetuate anti-Jewish stereotypes. The broadcaster promised to tighten its code of conduct.