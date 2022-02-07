EU steps up fight to fend off risky foreign takeovers

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is successfully stepping up the fight to fend off risky foreign takeovers from nations like China that could endanger national security or threaten control over essential sectors like energy, transport and health care. Unprecedented legislation creating a new area of coordination in the 27-nation EU makes the bloc much better equipped to protect strategic homegrown businesses. The official in charge of the control of foreign investments in France says the EU has “really woken up to the need to protect our security and our public order.”