Spotify CEO to employees: Canceling Rogan not ‘the answer’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spotify’s CEO says in a note to employees Sunday that while he condemned podcaster Joe Rogan’s use of racist language, he does not believe that cutting ties with the popular personality was the answer. Ek writes in the letter that he does not “believe that silencing Joe is the answer.” Ek’s message comes a day after Rogan apologized for using racist slurs on his podcast and removing some older episodes. Spotify reportedly paid $100 million to license Rogan’s podcast, but has faced intense criticism for hosting his show, which has also been criticized for promoting COVID-19 vaccine skepticism.