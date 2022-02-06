CNN exec Zucker’s ouster shows peril of hiding work romance

By MAE ANDERSON

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — For all the potential peril of a workplace romance, the most common source of trouble, experts say, is allowing it to remain a secret. A case in point was this week’s abrupt ouster of longtime CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker, who said he was ‘’wrong’’ in not being upfront with the network about a consensual relationship he was having with another executive. Zucker only acknowledged his relationship with CNN chief marketing officer Allison Gollust after being questioned about it during an investigation of now-fired anchor Chris Cuomo. Workplace experts say it’s possible that if Zucker or Gollust had disclosed the relationship at the proper time, CNN could have found alternatives to Zucker’s ouster.