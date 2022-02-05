Mass swarm of dead fish in Atlantic prompts French inquiry

PARIS (AP) — France’s maritime minister has ordered an investigation after environmental group Sea Shepherd released video and photos of a massive swarm of dead fish released by a huge trawler in the Atlantic Ocean. The images show a blanket of dead blue whiting fish floating on the surface of the Bay of Biscay, off the coast of southwest France. Sea Shepherd estimated it held some 100,000 dead fish. The association that represents the trawler that caught the fish said they were “involuntarily released into the sea” on Thursday because of a tear in the trawler’s net. Sea Shepherd questioned whether it was an accident or an intentional dump of unwanted fish.