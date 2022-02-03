Meta, formerly Facebook, faces historic drop as stock tanks

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares in Facebook parent company Meta are in the midst of their worst day ever Thursday after the social media giant reported a rare decline in profit due to a sharp increase in expenses as it invests heavily in its transformation into a virtual reality-based company. Meta shares fell nearly 25% to $242.59 in morning trading Thursday, lopping off more than $215 billion of its market value. A drop that big would be the largest ever for a company on a single day. Besides investing heavily in its futuristic “metaverse” project, Meta faces declining ad revenue due to privacy changes by Apple and increased competition from TikTok.