Europe’s central bank faces challenges from record inflation

By DAVID McHUGH

AP Business Writer

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is facing record inflation as it meets Thursday. The bank’s job is keeping consumer prices under control with a target rate of 2%. But annual inflation of 5.1% in January was the highest since 1997, and that means bank President Christine Lagarde has some explaining to do. She’s been pointing to factors that are likely temporary, including supply blockages and high oil and gas prices. For now, economic stimulus programs are expected to remain unchanged, and she has said an interest rate increase this year is “very unlikely.” Markets will closely follow what she says about inflation Thursday.