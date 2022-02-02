Israel upholds use of surveillance technology on protesters

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s attorney general has upheld the Shin Bet security agency’s use of mobile-phone tracking technology to monitor and threaten Palestinian protesters at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site last year. The decision came on Tuesday and drew harsh criticism from a civil rights group that challenged the use of the technology. The group warned it would have a “chilling effect” on the Arab minority’s right to protest. The decision was in response to a complaint over text messages sent last May to hundreds of Palestinians believed to be involved in violent clashes. Many people received the message erroneously, saying they merely lived or worked in the area.