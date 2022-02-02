German media regulator rules against RT’s local service

BERLIN (AP) — A German media regulator has ruled that Russian state broadcaster RT must cease broadcasting its German-language programs in the country, saying that it lacks the necessary permission. The ZAK regulator, which decides on applications from private organizations to broadcast nationwide in Germany, said Wednesday that no application has been made or granted for RT DE and it has “no other permit that is legitimate under European law.” RT DE started broadcasting its programs via various channels, including its website and satellite, in mid-December. It has pointed to a Serbian license. German media regulators then opened proceedings. RT DE says it will challenge the regulator’s decision in court.