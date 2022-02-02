Czech Republic to end mandatory COVID testing this month

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s government has agreed to end mandatory coronavirus testing at schools and companies this month. Prime Minister Petr Fiala said Wednesday that the testing has “undoubtedly” helped slow down the spreading of the infection and prevented the health system from being overwhelmed. The mandatory testing will end on Feb. 18. All employees have been tested twice a week while schoolchildren and all school employees have been tested once a week since Jan. 17. New coronavirus cases have recently repeatedly reached daily records but that has not translated into a surge of hospitalization.