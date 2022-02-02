CNN’s Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN President Jeff Zucker abruptly resigned after acknowledging a consensual relationship with another network executive. The move on Wednesday ended a nine-year tenure at the helm of the one of the nation’s largest media companies. Zucker said he acknowledged the relationship when asked about it as part of an investigation into Chris Cuomo. He’s the former CNN anchor who was fired after it was discovered that he aided his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he navigated a sexual harassment investigation. It was not immediately clear who would run CNN while a permanent replacement is sought.