Union vote by GM workers in Mexico a test for labor rights

By MARK STEVENSON

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Workers at a GM plant in northern Mexico are voting on whether to form one of the first truly independent auto labor unions in Mexican history. For almost a century, Mexican unions have been largely a sham, guaranteeing low wages that drained manufacturing jobs out of the United States. But with changes to Mexican labor law required under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact, workers can in theory vote out the old, pro-company union bosses. But independent labor activists still face threats and pressure tactics. Just two days before the voting began, thugs threatened a union activist and told her not to show up for the vote.